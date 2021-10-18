Not all makeup safe to wear for Halloween, says FDA

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Halloween is a day for kids to express themselves creatively through costumes and makeup. However, not all makeup is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA, they must approve all color additives. The safety information on the product label explains how the FDA intends for a product to be used.

For example, colors that are meant for the hair should not be used on the face, especially around the eye area.

Below are some color additives that are no longer FDA authorized:

Alkanet (Alkane)

Calcium carbonate

Carbon black

Charcoal – NF XI

Cudbear

Ferric chloride

Ferrous sulfate

Fluorescent and luminescent colors are not approved to wear near the eye area. Removing all makeup carefully before going to bed is encouraged.

According to the FDA, it is possible for a child to get a bad reaction after following all precautions.

If so, it is urged to contact a doctor first and then the FDA. Contacting the FDA helps keep them on track of the reactions that certain products are causing.