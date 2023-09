RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation will be implementing a Stage 3 water conservation status for all customers starting this weekend.

According to the water utility company, the mandatory water conservation will go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1.

The action is due to continued low water levels at Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.

The utility serves residents of eastern Hidalgo County, Willacy County, and northwestern Cameron County.