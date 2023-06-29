HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers in parts of Edinburg , Pharr, San Juan and Alamo are having issues with their water.

These issues come as North Alamo Water Supply issued a boil water notice for residents in those areas.

Customers of North Alamo Water Supply have told us they have to buy water by the gallon because they don’t have it at night.

When they do have water, the water pressure is low.

“There’s times where I get into a shower and I can’t even get the tub to get the water out of the top because of how low the pressure is,” Alexis Quintanilla, Shears Delight barbershop worker said.

ValleyCentral called North Alamo Water Supply to ask why their customers are calling us with these complaints.

“We’re trying to build it back up. And the pressure does get low, it’s somewhere about 25 PSI. But there’s water. There is water there,” Steven Sanchez, North Alamo Water Supply general manager said.

North Alamo Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for customers in parts of San Juan, Pharr, Edinburg, Alamo and Lopezville.

Alexis Quintanilla says his business in San Juan needs water for hair washes and pedicures saying he worries what the notice means for customers’ safety.

“That means there could be something in the water that could be affecting us and it’s happened in other places. So I would want to know what’s going on here,” he stated.

North Alamo Water Supply says residents shouldn’t worry. It’s precautionary because of water pressure and the water is chlorinated.

“Basically on Tuesday, we had a mishap or a mechanical failure. The reservoir, the irrigation district had a valve that they needed to work on. During that repair, they had to drain their canal. When that happened, we pretty much lost the majority of our reservoir. We could not produce water,” Sanchez explained to ValleyCentral.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality released a statement regarding the water issue.

Repairs are completed and the water plant has resumed producing treated water; however, system officials report that low water pressures may persist until such time that elevated storage tank levels are restored. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

North Alamo Water Supply says it is running tests and expecting results Friday to get TCEQ approval to lift the boil water notice.

Officials with North Alamo Water Supply ask customers to be mindful about how they use their water during peak time at 6 p.m., urging customers to cut off water after 30 minutes of use.