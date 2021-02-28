Norteño musician, RGV resident, Ruben Villarreal dies at 71

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — An RGV resident who released several Latin music albums has died at the age of 71.

Ruben Villarreal Marichalar, 71, died on Saturday after dealing with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Villarreal performed vocals and accordion with Los Leones Del Norte, Los Colores, and Los Despertadores.

Together with the groups, he released several albums from 1973 to 2020. His style of Norteño was well-admired in the Rio Grande Valley and in northern Mexico.

Additionally, Villarreal wrote songs for other artists such as “La Camioneta Gris” for Los Tigres Del Norte, and “De Que Sirvió” for Ramon Ayala.

Some of Villarreal’s most famous songs with Los Leones Del Norte include “La Muerta,” “El Troquero Y La Muerta,” and “Cabo de Michoacán.”

Villarreal is survived by his children. He resided in San Juan.