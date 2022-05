HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen will have a new mayor after residents elected a challenger to take over the position.

Norma Sepulveda won Saturday’s election with 3,659 votes over incumbent mayor Chris Boswell’s 2,388 votes in the election held Saturday.

Boswell served as mayor since 2007.

These results are unofficial until they are canvassed at a city meeting.