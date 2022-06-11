MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission has elected Norie Gonzalez Garza as mayor.

Gonzalez Garza won the June 11 election with 3,938 votes to ‘Doc’ O’ Caña’s 3,095 votes. Gonzalez Garza won with 55.9 percent of the election total.

Gonzalez Garza won the election by 843 votes.

The newly elected Mayor has served as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, as president of the Junior Service League of Mission, and as a Mission Chamber of Commerce, according to campaign website.

Gonalez Garza has also served as a member of the Financial Advisor Committee, Complete Count Committee, Texas Citrus Fiesta, Boys and Girls Club of Mission Board of Directors, and various positions in Parent-Teacher Organizations at Mission High School, Mission Junior High School, Mims Elementary, and Agape Christian School.

Before serving as a councilwoman, Gonzalez Garza served as Mission Consolidated Independent School Board of Trustee.

As Mayor, Gonzalez Garza has pledged a list of agendas she shared during her campaign.