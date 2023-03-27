SOUTH TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command detected an unidentified radar track over South Central Texas this weekend, authorities say.

On Saturday, NORAD launched an aircraft to investigate the situation and identified a small airborne object, a release stated.

NORAD identified the object as “likely a hobbyist Pico balloon” and assessed the object as posing no immediate military threat or flight hazards.

“NORAD will continue to track and monitor the object and is in close coordination with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration,” the release stated.