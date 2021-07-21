Nonstop flights from Harlingen to Las Vegas soon available, fares starting at $49

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Valley International Airport will now have nonstop flights to Las Vegas, officials announced Tuesday.

The low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines will be offering the flight.

“Las Vegas is one of the top markets for the citizens of the Rio Grande Valley. We are confident that the route will be a great success and look forward to our continued partnership with Frontier Airlines,” said Marv Esterly, Director of aviation at Valley International Airport in Harlingen in a release.

The introductory fares will be starting at $49, and will be applicable on Mondays and Fridays, said the release.

The service will begin on September 9.

Harlingen states in the release the frequency and times of flight are subject to change. For the latest, visit the Fly Frontier website.