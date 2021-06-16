Nonprofit honors fallen RGV Border Patrol agent

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A non-profit based out of Georgia, honored fallen Border Patrol Agent Juan Urrutia from the Rio Grande Valley.

Point 27 honors fallen law enforcement officers by giving dog-tags engraved with Bible scriptures, according to its website.

Agent Urrutia died from complications of COVID-19 in late May, its suspected he was exposed to the virus in the line of duty.

Point 27 sent thin green line scripture-inscribed dog-tag necklaces to the U.S. Border Patrol agents who served closely with Urrutia at Olmito, Texas.

The back of the dog tags sent to Border Patrol agents is inscribed with Romans 8:28 “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

For the family members of the fallen agent, the nonprofit sent scripture-inscribed folded flag pendant necklaces.

The pendant sent to the family members is engraved with John 15:13 “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”