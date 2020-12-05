Nonprofit family center struggling because of the pandemic

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Hope Family Care Center is centered around helping others, however, after losing the biggest donation of the year they’re in need of a helping hand.

The Interim Executive Director Roxanne Pacheco of the center is trying to make up the money for the loss of the donation from the Fishing for Hope Tournament spanning back from 14 years.

“Hope has been the beneficiary basically of the fishing for hope tournament which is graciously covered through Doctors Hospital at Renaissance,” said Pacheco.

The annual tournament increased from $50,000 dollars which had hopes of increasing to more than six times that this year.

“Our projected amount was $325,000 dollars for this year,” said Pacheco. “Funds that we receive cover our labs and diagnostics, specialty care for our patients.”

Not only are they seeing an increase in unemployment outside but also within their own home

“Because we are grant funded, we do have three staff members that we will have to make two of them make them into part time status and one of them her grant period comes to an end at the end of December,” said Pacheco.

The Center is asking the community for a helping hand.

“We do have an angel for hope campaign where we are asking the community, we are asking anyone in the giving spirit,” said Pacheco.

We did reach out to DHR health to see if they have made any plans to reschedule the tournament, we are still waiting on a response.