RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonprofit organization is calling the Rio Grande Valley community to donate shoes and socks for children living in impoverished communities.

Bucker International is a nonprofit organization supporting children and families in countries like Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, and Peru.

“New shoes can be the catalyst to transformation in the lives of children,” said Shawn Spurrier, director of Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls.

Collection boxes for annual shoe drive will be located across the Rio Grande Valley.

“In years past, the Rio Grande Valley community has changed the lives of thousands of vulnerable children at home and across the world. The donated shoes offer children health, education, hope, and opportunity,” Spurrier said.

Donated shoes and socks for children and teens must be brand new due to customs regulations.

Organizations with collection boxes for this year`s drive include Security First, Maximus, Inc., Edward Jones, Easter Seals, Bob Clark Social Services Center, UTRGV Beta Alpha Psi, El Centro Cultural La Esperanza Center, and Expeditors, Inc.

The list of drop off locations and learning more on how to become a drop-off location can be found on the shoe drive website.

The drive is accepting shoe and sock donations until Thursday, April 27. Donations of all shoe sizes are accepted.