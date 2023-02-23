BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced Thursday morning a new partnership with Avelo Airlines that will offer non-stop flights from the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport to Florida and Los Angeles.

Avelo Airline representative Travis Christ said Brownsville-SPI Airport is a convenient airport that really needed low-fare service and Brownsville really fit the bill for them.

“Families will be able to visit Disney World, Los Angeles, and Kennedy Space Center,” said City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau.

Non-stop flights begin May 17 to Orlando, Florida for $69, and Hollywood-Burbank, California for $89.