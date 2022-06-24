MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For over five years Emily’s Meals has distributed meals, food, and clothes to the homeless community.

The non-profit is seeking volunteers to help out with a distribution at Archer Park on June 25.

Andrew Lee, a volunteer for Emily’s Meals said they aim to distribute meals to nearly 50 homeless each day.

Lee said all distributions are made possible with the community’s help and as a volunteer, he hopes to inspire others to make a difference.

“Helping around the community that I live in makes it a better place around me, knowing that I did a good thing and also something to impact the younger kids to actually help and volunteer,” said Lee.

While help for meal prepping is always needed, there is currently a need for drivers who can help reach the homeless community in the Rio Grande Valley.

“The donation process is quite a bit of a process because we need drivers who are willing to drive around McAllen, also San Juan, and areas around to donate food,” said Lee.

Volunteers can help out as much or as little as they can. Lee said any help is appreciated.

If interested in volunteering or donating the public is encouraged to reach out to Emily’s Meals Facebook page or call 956-212-4238.