HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley AIDS Council, a non-profit HIV service organization, will be offering the Monkeypox vaccine at its Westbrook Clinic McAllen and Harlingen locations.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 26, Valley AIDS Council will offer the vaccines at the Westbrook Clinic located at 300 South 2nd St., in McAllen and 2306 Camelot Plaza Circle, Harlingen.

The vaccine, named JYNNEOS, will be offered to individuals who have been susceptible to getting the virus in recent months.

Due to limited availability of the JYNNEOS vaccine throughout the nation, Valley AIDS Council will be screening those requesting to get vaccinated.

As of Aug. 18, over 14,000 people have contracted Monkeypox. Texas ranks number four in confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the nation.

To request a vaccination appointment, contact Pedro Coronado of the VAC Monkeypox Response Team at (956) 990-9851 or email at peterc@westbrookclinic.org.