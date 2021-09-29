Non-profit organization providing underserved children with fine arts education

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local non-profit organization, ToGive International, is providing underserved children and young adults an opportunity to explore their talents in fine arts.

The executive director for ToGive International, Augusto Contreras, said music greatly impacted his life and he felt the need to give back to the community, by creating the non-profit organization.

Contreras said he realized after starting a fine arts studio that there were many children that did not have the resources to purchase instruments and lessons.

Contreras explained that there are plenty of benefits from fine arts education such as emotional wellness, better decision making, and motor skills.

“Psychologically speaking it also builds your brain, you know,” said Contreras. “Cognitive development of the brain through music education is just amazing. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to dedicate your life to music, but just studying music during [your] younger years will definitely help you out with whatever you do, whatever career you pursue.”

He mentioned the non-profit provides education through the support of the community and other funding such as donations and government funding.

To continue giving back to underserved children and young adults, the organization hosts events to raise funds, such as an annual music instrument drive and banquet.

“We have on October 1, the Art of Giving Banquet. Culinary arts and fine arts are all together, so they’re cooking for the community and we’re going to have children playing, so they’re taking over the show they’re making the show happen,” said Contreras.

He said the banquet will help sponsor a student’s full tuition in fine arts education at their studios.

For more information on ToGive International and its upcoming events, you can visit their Facebook page.