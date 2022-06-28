PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the effort to promote literacy, the South Texas Literacy Coalition (STLC) is hosting a “Loteria for Literacy” fundraiser.

South Texas Literacy Coalition CEO, Jonathon Vasquez said books play a huge role when it comes to improving child literacy and with the help of donations, the non-profit distributes books for all ages.

“This year from January to now, we have distributed 110,000 new free books to kids across South Texas,” said Vasquez.

Out of 12 counties, Hidalgo, Cameron, and Starr are some the non-profit distributes books to.

The fundraiser will be on Sunday, July 10 at the Pepe Salinas Memorial Civic center in Pharr from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include four Loteria cards and 35 rounds.

Vasquez said all proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards purchasing books.

In addition to participants for the fundraiser, STLCoalition board member, Iliana Villalobos said the non-profit is also looking for more sponsors.

“We are still looking for sponsors, any local business who wants to help us in our mission to improve literacy rates in the valley please reach out to us, we can use all the help that we can get,” said Villalobos.

If interested in becoming a sponsor call (956) 378-9871 or email at Jon.STXLiteracy@gmail.com. Those who are interested in purchasing a ticket to participate in the fundraiser can click here for more details.