RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The following is a list of local and non-profit organizations that offer low-cost services, resources and advocacy in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hope Family Health Center: HOPE provides primary and integrated medical care, mental health counseling services including preventative care and education to individuals and families who do not have health insurance in the Rio Grande Valley.

Address: 2332 Jordan Rd.

City: McAllen

Phone: (956) 994-3319

Website: https://www.hopefamilyhealthcenter.org/

Counseling and Training Clinic at UTRGV: The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley offers free mental health counseling services for any member of the community who is 6 years or older.

Address: 1201 W. University Dr. EEDUC 1.270

City: Edinburg

Phone: (956) 665-5251

Website: https://www.utrgv.edu/cg/counseling-training-clinic/

Valley Aids Council: Medical services, case management, counseling, education, advocacy services, information and referral for people infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS

Address: 601 N. McColl, Ste. B

City: McAllen

Phone: (956) 668-1155

Website: https://www.valleyaids.org/

Family Crisis Center: Family Crisis Center is a domestic violence and rape crisis center that provides free and confidential services to victims and their families. The center offers a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, intervention and prevention services.

Address: 616 W. Taylor St.

City: Harlingen

Phone: (956) 423-9304

Website: https://www.familycrisisctr.org/

McAllen Vet Center: Confidential help for Veterans, service members and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST).

Address: 2108 South M Street MedPoint Plaza, Unit 2

City: McAllen

Phone: (956) 631-2147

Website: https://www.va.gov/mcallen-vet-center/

NAMI RGV: The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers no-cost classes and support group programs for individuals and families affected by mental illness and operates a toll-free helpline.

Address: 801 E. Fern Ave. Ste 114

City: McAllen

Phone: (956) 624-4960

Website: https://www.namirgv.org/

Women Together Foundation/Mujeres Unidas: A non-profit organization providing shelter, support services, community education, awareness and prevention to victims of domestic violence and family assault.

Address: 511 N. Cynthia St.

City: McAllen

Phone: (956) 630-4878

24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-580-4879

Website: http://mujeresunidas.org/

Friendship of Women: Provides free and confidential emergency shelter, crisis intervention, and legal advocacy services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their families.

Address: 95 E. Price Road, Bldg. C

City: Brownsville

Phone: (956) 544-7412

Website: http://www.fowinc.com/

Palmer Drug Abuse Program: A non-profit organization that provides substance abuse counseling services to youth, adults and their families at no cost.

Address: 115 N. 9th St.

City: McAllen

Phone: (956) 687-7714

Website: http://www.pdap.com

Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas: The non-profit center promotes behavior wellness by offering prevention, intervention, treatment, recovery, and research to reduce substance use and related co-existing conditions to people in the Rio Grande Valley.

Address: 5510 North Cage Blvd.

City: Pharr

Phone: (956) 787-7111

Website: https://www.bhsst.org/

South Texas Equality Project: STEP is a coalition of organizations that work to advocate for, celebrate, uplift, educate, and provide support to the LGBTQIA+ community of the Rio Grande Valley.

Website: https://www.steprgv.com