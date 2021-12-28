Non-profit asks community for help, urges public to foster pets

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Defense is asking for help in caring for a dog discovered on the side of the road with a broken leg. Continuing to ask the community to open their homes to foster pets.

Sofie, a black labrador mix, was reported to BAD after being heard crying on the side of the road at around 3 a.m. on December 26.

President of BAD, Tony Lopez, told ValleyCentral that after receiving numerous calls from drivers passing by hearing Sofie he felt “touched in his heart” and obligated to search for her and bring her home.

Searching for Sofie, Lopez struggled to find her for hours and when he was about to give up he saw a car parked on the side of the road trying to help Sofie.

Rolling the injured dog onto a blanket with the assistance of the other driver, Lopez took Sofie home and began her recovery.



Courtesy: The Brownsville Animal Defense

After a nice bath, getting rid of any ticks and fleas found on Sofie she was taken to the vet.

At her visit the doctors verified that Sofie had a broken leg, she also received a routine of vaccines including a rabies shot.

Calling on the community for donations, Sofie was able to have her initial doctor’s visit paid for. However, Sofie will now have a plate and some screws placed in her leg in a procedure Wednesday morning.

As for her current standing, Sofie is reported to be in “happy spirits.”





BAD continues to ask the public for help in raising funds for Sofie on social media.

The Brownsville Animal Defense urges the community to not only donate to the organization but open their homes to dogs in need.

We need fosters. These dogs, they will show you all the love. They will be loyal to you forever. BAD President, Tony Lopez

If you are interested in fostering Sofie or any other pet CLICK HERE or visit the BAD Facebook page here.