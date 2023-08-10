HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released an update to their May 2023 Atlantic Basin hurricane season forecast on Friday. Activity has been minimal so far, but that is not unusual for early August. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with 86% of all activity occurring, on average, after August 1.

The forecast in May called for an above-normal season for 2023 with 12-17 named storms. Of those, 5-9 become hurricanes and 1-4 are major hurricanes of category 3 or higher which equates to maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or higher.

The update for August now calls for 0-0 named storms. Of those, 5-9 become hurricanes and 1-4 are major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.