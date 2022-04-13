MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Community members gathered to attend the funeral of a veteran “who had no known family.”

On Wednesday, 96-year-old Navy Veteran, Marvin Hix, was laid to rest at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery.

The City of Mission issued a plea to the community, as the veteran had “no known family.”

Following the plea, Hix’s wife was able to attend the funeral after her caretaker saw the plea on social media.

Nearly 200 people showed up to pay their respects to the military hero, despite having no connection to Hix.

The city thanked the community for taking the time to pay their respects to the Navy Veteran.

In the Rio Grande Valley, no Veteran is left behind. The City of Mission