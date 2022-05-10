CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of foul play after a woman died after becoming unresponsive at a Cameron County detention center, according to authorities.

While the preliminary autopsy showed no signs of foul play, a final autopsy report will arrive in six to eight weeks, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The woman, later identified as Lidia Grover, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:27 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

She was found unresponsive at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

The case remains under investigation.