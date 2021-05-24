‘No seas wey’ campaign encourages RGV to get vaccinated against COVID-19

“No seas wey” campaign mural in downtown Edinburg. COURTESY: No seas wey campaign.

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A group of creative Hispanics created an educational creative campaign called No Seas Wey, which aims to encourage communities to take precautions against COVID-19 through art.

No seas wey roughly translates to don’t be a fool. The campaign first launched by painting murals in Austin in areas that had high COVID-19 rates, according to a press release.

The campaign uses city murals “as a canvas to deliver that message in a positive way, while also supporting local artists and businesses.”

Now, residents in Edinburg can find a mural that features Latino Astrologer Walter Mercado wearing a mask and encouraging people to get the vaccine using his trademark phrase “con mucho mucho amorrr…”

The mural was painted by Pop Culture, a Rio Grande Valley artist that was handpicked to do the art piece located at 215 East Cano.

“No Seas Wey is a social responsibility platform for social issues, which started addressing the issue that continues to impact Hispanics the most. We plan to expand this campaign into other social causes and issues from voter registration to get-out-the-vote efforts.” Ana Suárez, a Rio Grande Valley native who is part of the creative coalition leading the effort said in a statement.

To see the other murals painted around Texas, visit noseaswey.com