No need to quarantine? Updated CDC guidelines for those vaccinated leads to confusion

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As more people get the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) guidelines are continuously updated. The latest guideline states there is no need to quarantine if exposed when having both vaccine doses.

KVEO reached out to local health officials to further explain what the new guideline means as the wording might lead to confusion.

According to Health Authority Dr. James Castillo, CDC safety precautions still apply to those with both vaccine doses.

“The CDC guidelines though does not mean go out and get exposed,” he said.

Dr. Castillo added it also does not guarantee full protection from the virus.

“It just means that the vaccine offers so much protection. Don’t consider it necessary to quarantine, but that protection is only long to last for ninety days,” he said.

According to Dr. Castillo, the vaccine protection probably lasts longer, but for now, the guidance is good for 90 days, starting two weeks after the second dose.

He also reminded everyone this is the same guidance given for people who recovered from COVID-19.

Staying on the lookout for symptoms is strongly encouraged because it is still possible to get infected.

Dr. Castillo advises the public to stay up to date with the CDC website.