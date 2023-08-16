LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the State, thousands of Texas children are facing some type of food insecurity.

One Valley school district was awarded grant funding aimed to help fight childhood hunger.

The program is called No Kid Hungry Texas and this will help students just before the new academic school year.

“They understand how important nutrition is,” Eric Batarse, Child Nutrition Director with La Villa Independent School District said.

According to a study by officials with No Kid Hungry Texas, families living in the rural areas of Texas have shown the highest levels of food insecurity and that includes communities here in the Valley like La Villa ISD.

“So as many as 1 in 6 kids in Texas face hunger and in many rural communities we know that number is even higher in Hidalgo County actually where La Villa is that number is actually 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year,” Mia Medina, Senior Program Manager with No Kid Hungry Texas said.

The program collected $200,000 to help districts across the state.

Several district recipients will receive around $34,000 to improve child nutrition programs. Leaders with the program say the grant funding comes from individual and corporate donors.

“We know that school meals are important not only that kids rely on them but because we know that kids who don’t eat school meals can experience more health issues, more absences at school, and even lower test scores,” Medina said.

Staff with La Villa ISD say this program is beneficial to students because this will help with their academic success because it can be a challenge to focus on their studies while they’re hungry.

“A lot of these kids, they can’t learn on an empty stomach so it’s very important for them to get their milk their fruit and all of this is going to help retain content that they are getting throughout the day,” Batarse said.

Batarse says these funds will help with new equipment, easier access to meals and educational lessons.

“They will be able to experience new items, different recipes, food from different cultures,” Batarse said.

Leaders say the goal is to fight hunger, while making sure students can thrive in the classroom.

“We know that child hunger exists in every Texas community, but we know that it can be a bigger challenge in rural parts of the state where access to nutritious food can be limited and meal programs can be limited to access,” Medina said.