DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District said students and staff are safe and a social media threat was “not substantiated.”

“Donna High students and staff are in no imminent danger despite rumors/social media post that a student would bring a gun to school today,” the statement reads.

According to the district, the rumor/post prompted an investigation by Donna ISD police. The rumor was “not substantiated,” the district said.

“The safety of our students and staff is a priority,” Donna ISD stated. “We will continue to have increased security measure and will continue to provide all with a safe environment while at Donna High School.”