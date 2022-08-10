HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools.

Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed the school district they will keep an agreement to provide police services on campus for only two more years.

Since that time there has been a series of back and forth talks on how the school district and police will work together on securing Harlingen public schools this year.

Now it seems more negotiating is needed. That’s because the Harlingen school board voted on a one-year M.O.U. or Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Harlingen. The agreement, however, remains unresolved because the city said they offered a two-year agreement.

Now, the city is waiting to review the MOU once again and because the matter is still in discussions they cannot comment. The Harlingen school district in the meantime says they are too busy to comment due to back-to-school activities that are already underway.

The first day of class for students is Aug. 15. Meanwhile, the Harlingen school board agreed to go forward with M.O.U.’s with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the Constable Precincts 3 and 5 and the cities of Combes and Primera.