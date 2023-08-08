RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A supplemental grant of $2,114,040 has been awarded to Neighbors in Need of Services (NINOS) Inc. for Head Start programs in Rio Hondo by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.

“Head Start offers vital preschool care services to many families that would otherwise not be able to afford it,” said U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez. “Head Start programs are centered on early learning, health, and family well-being – all of which have been proven to prepare students to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

According to HHS Department, the service area covers newborns through 4 years of age. Head Start children receive services that include educational, nutritional, dental health, transitional, and special services.

More information on NINOS can be found at www.ninosinc.org