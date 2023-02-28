RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a $24.6 million grant to the Neighbors in Need of Service Head Start (NINOS) programs in Rio Hondo, said a news release from U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34).

“Programs like Head Start ensure that lower-income families are not left behind and are able to grow and learn alongside their friends and family,” said Gonzalez. “I am honored to announce this funding for NINOS that will bolster their reach and allow them to continue to diligently serve our community.”

“NINOS is proud to be a part of the effort to support and nurture the growth and development of our community’s children, who are the future of our communities,” said David Kowalski, Executive Director of NINOS. “In addition, this grant has allowed us to employ over 550 people in the area. These individuals are vital to our mission of providing high-quality educational services, and we are grateful for their commitment and hard work.

Visit NINOS for more information.