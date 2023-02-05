PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr.

According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project.

“Traffic will be blocked off along South McColl Road,” the release stated. “Motorists will be detoured onto Jackson Road via Thomas/Whalen Road.”

(City of Pharr)

The prime contractor for the project, Pulice Construction Inc, will install a overpass bridge at the intersection, officials said.