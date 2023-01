MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temporary closures of the Sioux Road underpass in Pharr will take place nightly this week. The closures come as a result of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Detour signs will be in place to help drivers navigate. All work is weather permitting, a release from the City of McAllen stated.