EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly paving work on University Drive is scheduled to run through March 9.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, nightly paving work has begun on University Drive between FM 2061 and 10th Avenue. The road work will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning now until March 9.

TxDOT asks that motorists drive with care in the work zone.