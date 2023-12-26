PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of transportation and Dragados-Pulice announced closures beginning Dec. 26 for the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

McAllen to Edinburg direct connector

The ‘McAllen to Edinburg’ direct connector will be closed nightly from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 30. The closure will be in place Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. Business 83 underpass

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6, the U.S. Business 83 underpass will be closed nightly, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The news release says to account for the upcoming holidays, the closure will not take place on Dec. 31. Special hours will be in place Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic will be slowed throughout the project corridor nightly this week from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance operations, according to the news release.