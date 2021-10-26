‘Night at Hogwarts’: City of Edinburg to host Harry Potter-themed event

Courtesy: The City of Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg will host a Harry Potter-themed event Wednesday.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library located at 1906 S. Closner Boulevard.

“Nights at Hogwarts” will feature a variety of walk-through stations that will include crafts, games, prizes, and free books!

A walk-through station is estimated to be completed in a 30-minute time span.

The city encourages all to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character for a chance to win a gift basket.

Masks are highly encouraged.