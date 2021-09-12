LIVE Updates: Nicholas forms in Gulf, tropical storm warnings issued for coastal Cameron and Willacy

This article will continue to be updated. Stay with the Valley Storm Team for the latest.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico with winds at 40 mph and is moving north-northwest at 13 mph. The system is expected to head toward the Texas coast bringing significant rainfall to the Rio Grande Valley.

As of 10 a.m. the latest forecast track has the storm skirting by the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon with most of the rainfall expected along our coastal areas from Port Mansfield to South Padre Island. High rip current risk and high seas are also expected along the coast. Those along the coast and in the lower valley should prepare for significant bands of rainfall beginning Sunday night and lasting through Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued several watches and warnings for the coastal areas of the Rio Grande Valley. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Coastal Cameron and Willacy counties. Also, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center has also issued a Storm Surge Watch for the entire Texas coast.