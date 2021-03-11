NFL coach lived in hotel during season to protect high-risk son from COVID

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Eric Bieniemy Offensive Coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy revealed that he spent the 2020 NFL season living in a hotel – all to protect his son from COVID-19.

Bieniemy, 51, told Sports Illustrated he made the sacrifice privately, doing everything he could to keep his 26-year-old son Eric Bieniemy III, who has cerebral palsy and respiratory issues, safe from the virus.

Bieniemy said he started living in the hotel July 23 and stayed there through the Super Bowl. He said he would come home on Fridays, but would wear two masks, maintain a safe distance and spend the night in the basement.

“It’s been a challenge,” Bieniemy said of his time away from wife Mia and their two sons.

He hadn’t previously spoken about the lengths he went to keep from inadvertently passing the coronavirus to his family before sitting down with SI’s Jenny Vrentas.

Bieniemy, a former NFL running back, played for the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles between 1991 and 1999.