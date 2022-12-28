BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The NextDecade Corporation could announce its final investment decision regarding its Rio Grande LNG export project in the early months of 2023.

“NextDecade is currently targeting a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on the first three trains of the RGLNG export project during the first quarter of 2023, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter,” the company announced Tuesday in Houston.

That came as NextDecade told investors they secured an expanded deal with Singapore-based ENN LNG, to increase the volume of exported liquified natural gas that NextDecade would supply to ENN from its planned Rio Grande LNG export project at the Port of Brownsville.

“Under the 20-year [sale and purchase agreement], ENN will now purchase 2.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG,” NextDecade stated. “This is a 0.5 MTPA increase from the original 1.5 MTPA SPA announced earlier this year. All volumes of LNG are indexed to Henry Hub and will be supplied from the first three trains at RGLNG on a free-on-board basis.”