Newsfeed Now: South slammed by severe storms; Suspect in Atlanta killings claims sex addiction

Many in the south dealt with severe weather Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, nearly two dozen tornadoes and downpours hit the region, causing massive destruction.

A man has been charged with killing eight people at three different massage parlors in the Atlanta area, and at least six of the victims were identified as Asian. Robert Aaron Long told police the attack was not racially motivated, claiming instead that he has a sex addiction and was lashing out at what he sees as sources of temptation.

The family of a 25-year-old Arkansas woman is breaking their silence six months after authorities say she was kidnapped raped and killed after going out for a jog.

The woman known as the “Serial Stowaway” has been arrested again. Marilyn Hartman was arrested at O’Hare Airport in Chicago Monday afternoon after allegedly leaving the facility she was in while under an electronic monitoring program.

A new report claims staff members at Trump Tower in Chicago received their COVID-19 vaccinations out-of-turn.

As vaccinations have recently opened up to more Texans with Phase 1-C of the state’s plan now in effect, a teacher who tested positive for the coronavirus after getting her shots says her story illustrates why people should still take covid-19 safety seriously.

A water company is coming under fire in Las Vegas. According to court documents, Real Water, a Las Vegas company, is accused of selling toxic water to Nevada residents.

Two people died in a house fire sparked by commercial-grade fireworks in California Tuesday afternoon, which prompted reports of an explosion some said felt like an earthquake.

An Arkansas neighborhood got a fiery surprise one day when people saw a van on fire. The van was engulfed in flames at the top of a driveway when police got there, then it started rolling down the hill, going through someone’s yard before coming to a stop next to another home.

