BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Newly elected Brownsville mayor John Cowen will speak at an event Friday, providing updates on major projects for the city.

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Brownsville, will hold “Friday with the City,” to provide the community an update on growth, progress and future of the city, a news release stated.

Mayor John Cowen will speak with attendees about several major projects, including the construction of Lit Fiber.

The event will be free and open to the community.

“Friday with the City” will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Brownsville Events Center.