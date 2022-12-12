McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas was sworn in, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane swore in Alamdar S. Hamdani as the presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorney for Texas’ southern district.

Hamdani is the 24th U.S. Attorney for the district, and the first Asian-American to hold the position, a release from the Department of Justice stated.

“Hamdani took the oath of office at 10 a.m. today before an audience including Judge Crane’s staff, federal court personnel, federal public defender and Assistant U.S. Attorneys and staff,” the release stated. “Calling it an honor to administer the oath to Hamdani, Judge Crane mentioned the sacrifices of public service and that serving as USA commands respect.”

According to the release, Hamdani came to the United States an an immigrant from England nearly 40 years. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 1993, and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 1999.

Hamdani has been with the DOJ since 2008, where he was the deputy chief of the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ’s National Security Division from 2012 to 2014, the release stated.

On Nov. 14, 2022, President Biden nominated Hamdani to serve as U.S. Attorney for the district. His appointment was unanimously confirmed by the full Senate Dec. 6.

Hamdani will take the place of Jennifer B. Lowery, who had served as the acting U.S. Attorney since Ryan K. Patrick’s departure. According to the release, Lowery said the office is happy to have him.

“As the USA for the SDTX, Hamdani is the chief law enforcement officer responsible for prosecuting and defending the interests of the United States in the seventh largest district in the nation,” the DOJ stated.