HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New year, new you. In the Hispanic community, New Year’s Eve is not just a day of celebration, it is a day of preparation for a prosperous new year.

There are many traditions families have followed throughout generations in the hopes of getting what they desire in the new year.

Dee Garcia and Chris Moon, psychic mediums, paranormal investigators and co-owners of Magick Moon Metaphysical, had a few traditions and rituals to share in preparation for the new year.

Las 12 uvas

A more common and popular ritual is eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight.

The significance of the 12 grapes is that they represent 12 wishes for the year or one grape/wish for each month.

Garcia said one must not just eat the grapes but must have intent with the food.

“It’s like praying for your food,” she said.

Moon and Garcia said you do not need to say your wishes out loud, but instead visualize them as if each month is happening.

Colored underwear

The tradition of wearing colored underwear on New Year’s Eve stems from Mexico and is carried out in many Latin American countries. The superstition claims that the color of the underwear you wear on the first day of the year will signify what you will get in the new year.

For example, red means you will experience romance and passion, yellow means wealth and prosperity, green means luck and orange means professional success.

Garcia said wearing a specific color, such as red, can bring luck, love and abundance.

So if you are looking for love and wealth for the coming year, red and yellow are the colors of choice to wear.

Honey and apples

Want a sweet coming year? Have you tried eating honey with a slice of apple on New Year’s Eve?

Yes. Honey with a slice of apple is a known ritual to bring a sweet new year.

Garcia said that eating a slice of apple with honey can bring a sweet and prosperous new year. She added before doing this ritual it is important to release the previous year and leave the past in the past.

Cinnamon

For those seeking an abundant new year, Garcia and Moon recommend blowing cinnamon into your home.

This is a very simple and common ritual.

Garcia explained the ritual consists of opening your front door, pouring cinnamon powder into the palm of your hand and blowing into your home.

Garcia said that blowing cinnamon into your front door will bring prosperity, abundance and good energy throughout the year.

Cleaning your home

Many Hispanic families deep-clean their homes during the day of New Year’s Eve.

This is known to remove bad energy from the previous year and allow families to go into the new year with a clean slate.

Most families begin cleaning from the back of their home and bring the “dirt and malas energias” to the front door.

Once at the front of the door, they sweep it out of their home and release any negative energy from the previous year.

Garcia said one can say manifestations while they are cleaning and do things with gratitude, good intent and positive visualization.

No matter how you decide to ring in 2024, ValleyCentral wishes you and your family a Happy New Year!