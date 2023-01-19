ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two additional suspects in an Escobares New Year’s shooting that injured three were arrested Thursday near the Houston area.

On New Year’s Day, three people were injured after several vehicles arrived at a residence in Escobares, followed by a man discharging a firearm and fleeing the scene, according to Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Heliberto Clarke, 38, and Earon Clarke, 34, were arrested in Pasadena in connection to the Jan. 1 shooting.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed both suspects were hiding in Pasadena to prevent from being arrested in Starr County, according to a press release from SCSO.

SCSO contacted the Houston Police Department and requested assistance in locating the suspects.

Houston Police Department, Pasedena Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and The United States Marshals apprehended both suspects and took them into custody, according to SCSO.

Both suspects were arrested with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity pending extradition.

Juan Gilberto Garza, 31, was the first suspect arrested, according to SCSO. Garza was found to be the driver of the vehicle. SCSO confirmed.

Juan Gilberto Garza

The case remains under investigation.