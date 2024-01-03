HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The most popular new year resolution is to hit the gym and eat healthier. This is also good news for some local businesses that are expecting more people to enter through their doors. In fact, they have already seen an increase since late last month.

The ball has dropped for the new year and local businesses that support healthy lifestyles are seeing an increase in people coming through their doors for their new years resolution.

“We’ve actually had a few signups today is,” said Ricardo Torres, general manager for Gentry Gym. “People might have made that hard decision or, you know, a little intimidation was setting in but they stepped through that door and I’ve had a few signups today.”

Torres, said the majority of the people signing up help revenue for the gym, adding many of them are making one-year commitments.

Nick Villarreal is the chief operating officer for Fork to Fit Kitchen in the McAllen area. He says they are seeing an increase in customers getting meal preps this month.

Villarreal says this is the time when people put in all of their resources.

“This early time a year is the time where we really get to put it to the test, how much can we take. How much can we do, how many people can we help, how much meals we can stock on our shelves. And ultimately, how much product we can crank out,” Villarreal said.

Luis Casas owns Fit Kitchen, a meal prep business in Brownsville.

He says the beginning of the year is when they see the most customers.

“January is when you start seeing the infiltration of the people that want to change,” Casas said. “January is definitely the time of year that everybody, you know, starts to kind of get back on track. A lot of us make mistakes throughout December and we start eating, food with the family and stuff like that. So we’re not really consistent.”

He says this brings in a lot of revenue to provide more opportunities for their clients in the Rio Grande Valley, but the ultimate goal is more than just that.

“The ultimate goal is to promote a healthier lifestyle,” Casas said.