RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front is heading to the Valley setting up a scenario of showers and drizzle in the first days of the new year.

New Year’s Eve in the Valley will be ahead of the front making for a mild, rain-free celebration.

The weekend in general will be fantastic from start to finish.

Saturday will be sunny, dry and mild while Sunday will see stronger winds and higher humidity with slightly warmer temperatures.

On the big night, temperatures will be falling through the mid 60s while the Valley gears up for the clock to strike midnight.

That cold front is expected New Years Day morning.

Any chance for rain will be behind it well into next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.