RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 2024 is around the corner and there are plenty of local celebrations to attend to ring in the new year.

Here is a list of celebrations happening in the Rio Grande Valley.

City of Pharr – New Years Eve ball drop

The City of Pharr is inviting the community to ring in the new year with the only New Years ball drop in the South Texas region.

The event will have live music featuring The Spazmatics, a firework display, photo opportunities, a vendor market and a new drone show.

The free event begins at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec 31 in Downtown Pharr.

South Padre Island

The city of South Padre Island is inviting everyone to ring in the new year with fireworks over the bay.

The free fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m., December 31 on 211 W. Whiting St.

Bar Louie NYE Bash

Bar Louie at South Padre Island will be counting down to 2024 at their New Year’s Eve celebration.

Festivities include live music and a midnight champagne toast, all at no cost.

The bash will begin at 8:30 p.m., at Bar Louie located on 6700 Padre Blvd.

Clayton’s Beach Bar Polar Bear Dip

Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill at South Padre Island is bringing back the New Year’s tradition where everyone is invited to take a dip into the cold water.

The free event will have a costume contest and live music all day.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., January 1 at Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill located at 6900 Padre Blvd., followed by a dip into the ocean at noon.

If you know of a New Years celebration happening in your community, let us know by sending an email to at News@kveo.com