BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)— New year, new goals. The start of 2023 offers many a new opportunity to work on self-improvement.

Working out is almost always at the top of the list for many people on their New Year’s resolutions. But asides from just helping us lose weight and be more in shape, it also has great health benefits that will better your quality of life.

If you are busy, have a sedentary job, or you haven’t yet changed your exercise habits, the good news is that it’s never too late to start. You can start slowly and find ways to fit more physical activity into your life.

“The list of documented scientifically backed benefits of exercise is tremendous,” Internal medicine physician Dr. Christopher Romero said. “Whether it’s reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity, improving blood sugar control, people that have diabetes, and even as we’re finding out more and more, potentially reducing the risks of things that we wouldn’t even think are associated with exercise such as reducing cancer risk.”

What most people struggle with is being consistent.

Personal trainer Xochitl Zaldivar said that motivation can come through family.

“I think some of the motivation is a family to do it together,” she said. “I think it’s really important when a family sticks together, whether your goal is to lose to be healthy or to, you know, get stronger, whatever your goal is, when a family does it together. It really does make a huge impact because you don’t have those limitations at the table. Definitely, definitely.”

It’s always a good idea to speak to your doctor to find a good workout plan, especially if you have a pre-existing condition.