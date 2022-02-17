EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting for the March primary is underway but new voting rules are causing mail-in ballots to be rejected.

“In your voter registration application you used your driver’s license but here in your mail-in ballot you used your Social [Security Number] because it’s not the two identifying numbers they don’t match, it can be rejected,” said Hilda Salinas, Assistant Director, Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Salinas said in total they have rejected 189 ballots, but added, the mistakes made can easily be prevented.

“A lot of the time people don’t remember if they used their driver’s license or if they used their social security number so we are asking our voters to just use both,” she said.

Elections administrators explain that voters are given the opportunity to fix any mistake made on their ballot.

“If they receive it in the mail and it’s before the early voting ballot vote meets they’ll have to return it by March 2 by 5 p.m. If the early voting ballot board notifies them and we don’t mail it back to them we keep it in our office, they’ll have until 6 days after the election to correct it,” said Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator.

Garza said they are currently in the process of checking mail-in ballots and helping those in need.

“There’s a lot of elderly people or those with disabilities that are applying to vote-by-mail. Sometimes we’ve even gotten to the point where we are considering taking the ballot back to them to help them resolve the issues,” said Garza.

There are still delays in the postal system because of the pandemic, election officials urge voters to get their ballots in the mail as soon as possible.

“We encourage our voters to be informed and to learn, it’s just like anything else when there is a change in a law or in a certain procedure,” said Salinas.

If you are in need of a mail-in ballot, the application must be received at the elections office by February 18 at 7 p.m.

You can also find a full list of polling locations closest to you.