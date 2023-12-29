EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Elections Department is asking voters to be on the lookout for the new, yellow and white voter registration certificate.

According to the Elections Department, over 391,000 voter registration certificates were mailed this past week. The department asks each voter to review the information on the certificate for correct information.

“These certificates have the voter’s information which includes the voting precinct where they reside and identifies all their voting jurisdictions,” said Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas.

The new registration cards are to be used in all upcoming elections through December 31, 2025.

“Although voters are only required to present an eligible photo identification when voting, using their voter registration certificate along with their acceptable form of identification assures a smooth and quick voting experience at the polls,” Salinas said.

If you do not receive your certificate in the mail by Jan. 29, 2024, contact the elections department at (956) 318-2570 or stop by 213 S. Closner Blvd., in Edinburg.

To be eligible to vote in the upcoming 2024 Primary, the deadline to register to vote and/or make any changes to your voter registration card is Feb. 5, 2024.

Visit the elections department website at www.hidalgocounty.us/elections for updates and election information.