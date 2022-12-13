BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The internet famous Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in Brownsville.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its gourmet cookies with six unique flavors rotating every week packed in their a-dough-able pink box.

The baked goods selection includes semi-sweet chocolate chip chunk, gingersnap, caramel shortbread, peppermint cupcake, waffle, classic pink sugar, and a mystery cookie.

The grand opening will be held at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at 4345 N Expressway 77/83, Suite D200 at Morrison Crossing. It is located in the shopping center behind Chick-fil-A and opening just in time to pick up cookies for Santa.

According to the company website, Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley with one mission in mind – to create the perfect cookie. In just five year, the pair went from one store in Logan, Utah, to more than 600 locations in 47 states.

This will be the first Crumbl Cookies location in Cameron County, with Hidalgo County having locations in Edinburg, Weslaco and McAllen.