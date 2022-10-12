WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A speed study was conducted by the Weslaco engineering department.

According to the study, the speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH.

The new speed limit will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 14. The city said as part of the study, an engineering team evaluated roadway conditions, collected traffic volumes, and completed a field speed survey in the area.

The study showed the proper speed limit in this part of the city should be 45 MPH, and an ordinance was made to reflect the updated speed limit.