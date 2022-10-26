SONIC Drive-In is opening a new location this week in Elsa. (Courtesy of SONIC Drive-In)

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The newest fast food drive-in restaurant in Elsa will be open this week.

To celebrate the SONIC Elsa opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with free activities, music and food. Then, on Friday, the drive-in will start its first full-day of welcoming guests at 7 a.m. at 403 S Broadway St. in Elsa.

The drive-in restaurant will feature 22 drive-in spots for motorists to place orders, a drive-through lane and a patio that can seat 72 guests — all of which will be open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.

“The one-of-a-kind dining experience in Elsa also incorporates eye-catching elements of SONIC’s new innovative architectural design and visual brand identity for guests to experience the new SONIC look,” the restaurant said.

The Elsa location will employ about 70 employees total, which includes both full and part-time staff.

“This is our fourth location to open in South Texas within the past two years and we’re excited to expand into the Elsa community and introduce guests to SONIC’s iconic menu and fast and friendly service,” said Al Trevino, SONIC franchisee and Founder/CEO of CRUSH TX, LLC.

The group recently opened locations in Mercedes, San Juan and Pharr, Texas.